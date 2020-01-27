wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Reportedly Suffering From Mallory Weiss Syndrome
Hochi News (translation via Barry Meijer) reports that Kota Ibushi is currently suffering from a condition called Mallory Weiss Syndrome, which follows Ibushi being being pulled from the NJPW New Beginning USA tour due to the flu.
Mallory Weiss Syndrome involves the boundary between the esophagus and the stomach getting damaged, with the mucous membrane torn vertically and bleeding. Vomiting will cause additional abdominal pressure and more pressure on the mucous membrane from the lower esophagus to close to the entrance of the stomach.
Ibushi posted an update on his health on Twitter, noting that he can’t move much and is having hallucinations. He also posted a photo of his 40.2C degree temperature, which is 104.36 Fahrenheit.
おはようございます。アメリカ大会に行けず楽しみにしてくれていた現地のファンもごめんなさい。
インフルエンザとマロリーワイス症候群併発と言う地獄でした。まだあまり動けないけどこれから少しでも良くなるように完治させます。
人生で初めて幻覚を見ました。それは唯一得たことだったかな。 pic.twitter.com/loiCf1twKe
— 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) January 26, 2020
At this time, Ibushi is scheduled to team with Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay and Juice Robinson against Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga at New Beginning in Osaka on February 9.
More Trending Stories
- Tom Phillips Reportedly Replacing Vic Joseph for Raw Announce Team
- Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Reportedly Had Backstage Altercation at Royal Rumble
- Killer Kross Will Reportedly Get ‘Fast Track’ When He Signs With WWE
- Vampiro On Hulk Hogan Putting Him Over On Nitro, People Disrespecting Hogan and Vince McMahon