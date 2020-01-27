Kota Ibushi Reportedly Suffering From Mallory Weiss Syndrome

Hochi News (translation via Barry Meijer) reports that Kota Ibushi is currently suffering from a condition called Mallory Weiss Syndrome, which follows Ibushi being being pulled from the NJPW New Beginning USA tour due to the flu.

Mallory Weiss Syndrome involves the boundary between the esophagus and the stomach getting damaged, with the mucous membrane torn vertically and bleeding. Vomiting will cause additional abdominal pressure and more pressure on the mucous membrane from the lower esophagus to close to the entrance of the stomach.

Ibushi posted an update on his health on Twitter, noting that he can’t move much and is having hallucinations. He also posted a photo of his 40.2C degree temperature, which is 104.36 Fahrenheit.

At this time, Ibushi is scheduled to team with Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay and Juice Robinson against Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga at New Beginning in Osaka on February 9.