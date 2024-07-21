Kota Ibushi Makes Return Appearance At DDT Pro Wrestling

Kota Ibushi made his return to DDT Pro on Sunday, making his first appearance there in seven years. Ibushi appeared at Sunday morning’s DDT Peter Pan show during a DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title Weapon Rumble match pitting Danshoku Dino againt Takagi, as you can see below.

Ibushi was out of action since January 2nd due to a number of injuries including a right tibiofibular ligament tear and a right ankle lateral ligament complex injury. He competed in a five-minute exhibition match earlier this year to celebrate his 20th year in wrestling.

Kota Ibushi has returned! Ibushi: Takagi, I have a request as well. Can I come back to a DDT ring again? Takagi: Of course you can! 🔽watch LIVEhttps://t.co/aGArQc7P1N#WrestlePeterPan #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/LE4GR4OK3b — DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) July 21, 2024