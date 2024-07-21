wrestling / News

Kota Ibushi Makes Return Appearance At DDT Pro Wrestling

July 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kota Ibushi DDT Pro Wrestling 7-21-24 Image Credit: DDT Pro

Kota Ibushi made his return to DDT Pro on Sunday, making his first appearance there in seven years. Ibushi appeared at Sunday morning’s DDT Peter Pan show during a DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title Weapon Rumble match pitting Danshoku Dino againt Takagi, as you can see below.

Ibushi was out of action since January 2nd due to a number of injuries including a right tibiofibular ligament tear and a right ankle lateral ligament complex injury. He competed in a five-minute exhibition match earlier this year to celebrate his 20th year in wrestling.

