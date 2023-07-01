Kota Ibushi Returning to the Ring for GLEAT on August 4

– Japanese wrestling promotion GLEAT announced that former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi will be in action at the promotion’s upcoming event on August 4. A video was shown at today’s event in Japan announcing that Ibushi will be competing at the upcoming event.

This will mark Ibushi’s first match in Japan since he suffered a shoulder injury while facing Kazuchika Okada during the G1 Climax final in October 2021. He later returned to the ring earlier this March, wrestling for GCW during WrestleMania Weekend at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport and Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7. He has not wrestled in Japan since October 2021.

Kota Ibushi has not wrestled since those two matchups in March. You can check out that promo revealing Ibushi’s upcoming appearance in GLEAT below: