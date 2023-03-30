Kota Ibushi Says He Injured His Shoulder Again But Still Plans To Wrestle This Weekend

In a post on Twitter, Kota Ibushi revealed that he re-injured his shoulder during training but still plans to wrestle this weekend. He is booked to face Mike Bailey for Bloodsport tonight and then Joey Janela at Spring Break tomorrow night.

He wrote: “I understand a lot, but this is a comeback match. Why do I only feel like I’m being disrespected so badly? I wonder why I injured my right shoulder again at the MMA gym. Well, the second day is also suspicious, but I will do my best not to break and show the power of the Japanese.”