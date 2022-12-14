Kota Ibushi Says He’s Had Offers From AEW, Wants To Start His Own Promotion

It was reported earlier this month that Kota Ibushi is healing from recent health issues and his NJPW contract will expire at the end of January. In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi said he recently had an offer from AEW and other places, and noted he wants to start his own company.

He said: “My plan for the future is to have my own promotion and do a lot of volunteering. There are really big offers from AEW and all over the world, but I would like to make a contribution, but rather than visiting nursing homes and so on. Of course, I am also thinking of giving back to professional wrestling. I’m happy! So in 2023, I’m thinking of contributing to the world and giving back to professional wrestling. And above all, I want to liven up the world with professional wrestling.”

I had the pleasure to speak to Kota Ibushi. I asked him if he still has the desire to start his own promotion. Here is his answer. pic.twitter.com/tsWO1tuGVU — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) December 14, 2022