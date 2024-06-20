wrestling / News

Kota Ibushi Set For Five-Minute Exhibition To Celebrate 20th Anniversary

June 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kota Ibushi GLEAT Image Credit: GLEAT

Kota Ibushi is set to make his in-ring return with a five-minute exhibition bout to celebrate his 20th anniversary. GLEAT announced on Wednesday that the AEW star will compete in an exhibition match on July 1st as a celebration of his anniversary in wrestling.

Ibushi last competed back in January at NOAH’s New Year 2024, after which he was hospitalized due to injury.

