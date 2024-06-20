wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Set For Five-Minute Exhibition To Celebrate 20th Anniversary
June 20, 2024 | Posted by
Kota Ibushi is set to make his in-ring return with a five-minute exhibition bout to celebrate his 20th anniversary. GLEAT announced on Wednesday that the AEW star will compete in an exhibition match on July 1st as a celebration of his anniversary in wrestling.
Ibushi last competed back in January at NOAH’s New Year 2024, after which he was hospitalized due to injury.
🛎️飯伏幸太 @ibushi_kota
プロレスラー20周年
プレミアムエキシビション5min
2024年7月1日
GLEAT旗揚げ3周年記念大会同日
怪我の療養中にプロレスラー20周年を迎える飯伏幸太（2004年7月1日デビュー）がファン皆様へ感謝を伝える魂の5分間
飯伏幸太の今と未来を見届けよ──
──────… https://t.co/ACgLOZBIAU pic.twitter.com/O0GWuNWoup
— GLEAT(グレイト)公式｜リデットエンターテインメント (@LIDET_ENT) June 20, 2024
