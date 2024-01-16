wrestling
Kota Ibushi Shares Update on His Ankle Surgery
January 16, 2024
– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Kota Ibushi suffered a compound injury to the lateral ligaments of his right ankle and a ruptured right tibiofibular ligament during his match with Naomichi Marufuji at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year show. Ibushi tweeted last night that he’s undergoing surgery tomorrow.
Ibushi wrote on X (via Google Translate), “Long time no see. It feels unusually long. Things won’t go on as before.
I hope tomorrow’s surgery is successful. As long as you can walk, that’s enough. I don’t need anything else.”
お久しぶりです。異常に長く感じる。
今まで通りにはいかない。
明日の手術が成功しますように。
歩ければそれでじゅうぶん。
他には何もいらない pic.twitter.com/ZHVTfEoJXL
— 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) January 16, 2024