Kota Ibushi Shares Update on His Ankle Surgery

– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Kota Ibushi suffered a compound injury to the lateral ligaments of his right ankle and a ruptured right tibiofibular ligament during his match with Naomichi Marufuji at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year show. Ibushi tweeted last night that he’s undergoing surgery tomorrow.

Ibushi wrote on X (via Google Translate), “Long time no see. It feels unusually long. Things won’t go on as before.

I hope tomorrow’s surgery is successful. As long as you can walk, that’s enough. I don’t need anything else.”