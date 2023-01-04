Kota Ibushi Shows Support for Kenny Omega Before NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

– Ahead of last night’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi sent a message in support of his former Golden Lovers tag team partner, Kenny Omega. As noted, Omega defeated Will Ospreay in the co-main event of last night’s Tokyo Dome card to recapture the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship.

Kota Ibushi tweeted to Kenny Omega, “Kenny. Please do your best. Don’t just get hurt, just that. Win only! CHANGE THE WORLD.” Along with the message, he posted a photo of himself with Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) showing them with The Elite t-shirts that say “Change the world.” You can check out that tweet below.

During his match with Ospreay, Omega hit Ospreay with the Kamigoye, Ibushi’s finishing move, before landing the One Winged Angel and scoring the pinfall. Omega hit the move in tribute to his former tag team partner.

Ibushi has been out of action since the finals of the G1 Climax 2021 tournament in October of that year due to a shoulder injury. His current NJPW contract is expected to expire in January.