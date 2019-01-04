Quantcast

Kota Ibushi Suffered A Concussion At Wrestle Kingdom 13

January 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kota Ibushi NJPW

NJPW’s Chris Charlton revealed on Twitter that Kota Ibushi suffered a concussion during his match with Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 13. He was stretchered out of the arena after losing the NEVER Openweight Championship to Ospreay, but his condition is apparently not serious. Charlton said there could be an on-air update as early as tomorrow.

