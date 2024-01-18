wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Undergoes Surgery On Ankle, More Surgeries To Come
Kota Ibushi has undergone surgery on his broken ankle, and says he has some more to come. As reported, Ibushi is out of action due to a number of injuries and he took to Twitter to note that he underwent the surgery on his ankle and detail what’s next for him.
Ibushi wrote (translation per Fightful):
“Sorry for the late report. It looks like the ligament was completely torn (another spot was already little to begin with) and is now completely immobilized in a cast up to about below the knee.
The next step is to see what will happen to the left side, and the right side will go for 2 weeks.
My shoulder is not in perfect condition and I intend to fix everything this time.
I apologize for the inconvenience.
I will think about the rest in various ways.”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Ibushi for a quick and full recovery.
— 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) January 17, 2024