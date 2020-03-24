Kota Ibushi Says He Wants to Elevate Tag Team Wrestling in NJPW, Wants Team with Tanahashi To Be Different Than Team With Kenny Omega

In part two of his interview with NJPW, Kota Ibushi discussed winning the IWGP Tag Team Titles with Tanahashi, how he wants the team to be different than his team with Kenny Omega, and wanting to elevate tag team wrestling. Highlights are below.

On if winning the IWGP Tag Team Titles with Tanahashi was a big moment for him: “It was. But I wouldn’t say that’s specifically because it was with Tanahashi per se. I think I’d feel just as happy to be champion with another partner. There’s something greater than that to me specifically.”

On if his tag team with Tanahashi will be different than when he teamed with Kenny Omega: “I want it to be different, and I think it will be. Just consider the level both of us are at: Tanahashi’s said we can hold these belts forever and I agree with him.”

On the possibility of an IWGP Tag Team Titles match headlining major NJPW shows: “What’s wrong with having the tag titles headline at the Tokyo Dome? Maybe a lot of fans don’t see the titles that way, but I want to elevate them to the point where it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary.”