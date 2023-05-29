Kota Ibushi Takes Shot At Konosuke Takeshita, Calls Him An Imitation

In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Kota Ibushi gave his thoughts on Konosuke Takeshita after he turned on The Elite to join Blackpool Combat Club at AEW Double or Nothing. It has been rumored that Ibushi may join the Elite in AEW, and Kenny Omega hinted at new friends helping the team in their feud.

Ibushi said: “I never thought he was that great. He is a made imitation of me. Also, he never respected me.”