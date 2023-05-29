wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Takes Shot At Konosuke Takeshita, Calls Him An Imitation
May 29, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Kota Ibushi gave his thoughts on Konosuke Takeshita after he turned on The Elite to join Blackpool Combat Club at AEW Double or Nothing. It has been rumored that Ibushi may join the Elite in AEW, and Kenny Omega hinted at new friends helping the team in their feud.
Ibushi said: “I never thought he was that great. He is a made imitation of me. Also, he never respected me.”
When speaking with Kota Ibushi he gave me his thoughts on the newly turned BCC member Konosuke Takeshita:
“I never thought he was that great. He is a made imitation of me. Also, he never respected me” pic.twitter.com/uUTPjbyobp
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) May 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- MJF On Not Going On Last At AEW Double Or Nothing, Says He’s Hurt, Talks Potentially Wresting at Forbidden Door
- WWE Roster Back in US After Saudi Arabia Trip, Triple H & Other Executives Flew Commercial
- Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Let Him & Shawn Michaels Decide Who Would Win Their WrestleMania 21 Match
- Updated Air Dates & Synopses for First Four Episodes of Dark Side of the Ring S4