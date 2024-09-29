– During another post on Instagram this weekend, AEW’s Kota Ibushi once again teased a return for him and his Golden Lovers tag team partner Kenny Omega. He noted, “Tuned up for AEW which will be soon.”

Kota Ibushi wrote in the caption, “Last practice is over!!! We haven’t seen each other quite a bit, but this time we’ve got a hard push. Tuned up for AEW which will be soon. I still have a long time to fulfill my promises! The scenery sure has changed All that’s left is to do! We’re both on fire!! ️Thank you for your flexible contract even though you belong. Well, there are some things I’ve done, but basically when I’m in Japan, it’s good.”

Kota Ibushi has recently been back in the ring and getting some training in with Kenny Omega, and he’s been sharing their progress on social media.