Kota Ibushi Hints That He Doesn’t Have Much Time Left in Wrestling

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Kota Ibushi spoke about his future in wrestling and said that his legs may not be in the best shape after recent injures. He had surgery for a a right tibiofibular ligament tear and a right ankle lateral ligament complex injury he suffered in January. Since August, he’s only wrestled four times. The most recent was at Marvelous event on December 1.

He said: “I’m at the end of my legs, and it could end at any time. I wanted to preserve the time I had left before I couldn’t do it anymore, and that’s why I was allowed to participate today. I’m really on the edge, but I want to finish contributing to the world of pro wrestling, so I’m participating in various events. AEW will be getting visas again next year, but I thought the Japanese wrestling industry was somehow going down, and I wanted to raise it up. That’s why we are doing everything for free this time.”

While Ibushi is signed to AEW, he hasn’t appeared there since November 2023.