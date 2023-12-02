– Recently signed AEW star Kota Ibushi will be returning to Pro Wrestling NOAH for the first time in over 10 years. Ibushi made a surprise appearance earlier today at NOAH’s event to announce a matchup against NOAH veteran Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH The New Year 2024 on January 2 at the Ariake Arena. The upcoming event will air live on Wrestle Universe and also have English commentary.

Kota Ibushi said on the appearance via social media, “Today I was able to step into Noah’s ring for the first time in 12 years. And thank you, Marufuji-san, for accepting the match. There are really many things I want to talk about, but I’d like to talk about them later on Abema or YouTube. I’ll talk about it later.”

After Ibushi’s initial appearance in the ring, Marufuji commented in a backstage interview, “Welcome, Ibushi-kun, to Ariake Arena on 2 January. It’s finally time to do it. Let’s do it first thing next year, on the best stage, one on one.”

You can view clips of Ibushi’s surprise appearance Marufuji’s reaction below: