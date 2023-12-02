wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi vs. Naomichi Marufuji Announced for Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year’s Show
– Recently signed AEW star Kota Ibushi will be returning to Pro Wrestling NOAH for the first time in over 10 years. Ibushi made a surprise appearance earlier today at NOAH’s event to announce a matchup against NOAH veteran Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH The New Year 2024 on January 2 at the Ariake Arena. The upcoming event will air live on Wrestle Universe and also have English commentary.
Kota Ibushi said on the appearance via social media, “Today I was able to step into Noah’s ring for the first time in 12 years. And thank you, Marufuji-san, for accepting the match. There are really many things I want to talk about, but I’d like to talk about them later on Abema or YouTube. I’ll talk about it later.”
After Ibushi’s initial appearance in the ring, Marufuji commented in a backstage interview, “Welcome, Ibushi-kun, to Ariake Arena on 2 January. It’s finally time to do it. Let’s do it first thing next year, on the best stage, one on one.”
You can view clips of Ibushi’s surprise appearance Marufuji’s reaction below:
本日は12年ぶりにノアさんのリングに上がることが出来た。そして対戦を受け入れてくれた丸藤さんありがとうございます。
本当に色々話したいことはあるのですが、それは後日AbemaやYouTubeで話して行きたいと思っています。#丸藤正道 #飯伏幸太#すれ違いの12年#みんなNOAHに来い
後程話します。 pic.twitter.com/ERYv5KTjVb
— 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) December 2, 2023
⭐️ KOTA IBUSHI IS HERE IN PRO WRESTLING NOAH! ⭐️@ibushi_kota #NOAHTHEBEST#noah_ghc#AEW@AEW @AEW_jp pic.twitter.com/DxzL05pa8A
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) December 2, 2023
.@noah_marufuji_: “Welcome, Ibushi-kun, to Ariake Arena on 2 January. It's finally time to do it. Let's do it first thing next year, on the best stage, one on one."#noah_ghc #NOAHTHEBEST #AEW pic.twitter.com/TWSwnNTg2a
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) December 2, 2023
📣 OFFICIAL – 2024.1.2 Ariake Arena, MAIN EVENT‼️
Special Singles Match@noah_marufuji_
🆚@ibushi_kota
🟢 NOAH THE NEW YEAR 2024
🎫 https://t.co/y2RHhUL4lW
🏟 Pick up at Ariake Arena
📺 LIVE on #wrestleUNIVERSE
🎙 English commentary#noah_ghc #あけまして有明アリーナ #AEW pic.twitter.com/Qi6c5rsLra
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) December 2, 2023