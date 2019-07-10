wrestling / News

Kota Ibushi Wants to Face Jon Moxley in the G1 Climax 29 Finals

July 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sports Illustrated recently spoke to NJPW talent Kota Ibushi on the G1 Climax 29 tournament. Below are some highlights.

Ibushi on wanting to face Jon Moxley in the final: “I have never had a match against him, so I do want to have such an opportunity. The first time that I have that chance is in the G1 fighting at the final.”

Ibushi on Kazuchika Okada being a critical match for him: “Okada is one of the best wrestlers of the world. I fought twice with him and both times I’ve lost, so that is going to be the most critical match for me. Okada-san is the most difficult wrestler to tackle with.”

Ibushi on getting to the finals last year: “Last year was my first time to reach the final match. And there was much to learn from the atmosphere that I experienced. When Shibata accompanied Tanahashi, the entire venue was filled with the air of ‘NJPW vs Outsider,’ and that overwhelmed me. It was my first experience to be an ‘Outsider,’ but I think that was a good experience for me.”

Kota Ibushi on Tetsuya Naito: “We are of the same age and I respect him. But if it is under the same condition, for the Intercontinental belt, I do not want the rematch. But if the condition is to become a little more special—if the next match is going to be for more than that, for the G1, I will do the rematch.”

Ibushi on Wrestle Kingdom being the start and not the goal: “I do not think of Wrestle Kingdom as the goal. I think of it as a start.”

