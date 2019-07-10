Kota Ibushi Wants to Face Jon Moxley in the G1 Climax 29 Finals

– Sports Illustrated recently spoke to NJPW talent Kota Ibushi on the G1 Climax 29 tournament. Below are some highlights.

Ibushi on wanting to face Jon Moxley in the final: “I have never had a match against him, so I do want to have such an opportunity. The first time that I have that chance is in the G1 fighting at the final.”

Ibushi on Kazuchika Okada being a critical match for him: “Okada is one of the best wrestlers of the world. I fought twice with him and both times I’ve lost, so that is going to be the most critical match for me. Okada-san is the most difficult wrestler to tackle with.”

Ibushi on getting to the finals last year: “Last year was my first time to reach the final match. And there was much to learn from the atmosphere that I experienced. When Shibata accompanied Tanahashi, the entire venue was filled with the air of ‘NJPW vs Outsider,’ and that overwhelmed me. It was my first experience to be an ‘Outsider,’ but I think that was a good experience for me.”

Kota Ibushi on Tetsuya Naito: “We are of the same age and I respect him. But if it is under the same condition, for the Intercontinental belt, I do not want the rematch. But if the condition is to become a little more special—if the next match is going to be for more than that, for the G1, I will do the rematch.”

Ibushi on Wrestle Kingdom being the start and not the goal: “I do not think of Wrestle Kingdom as the goal. I think of it as a start.”