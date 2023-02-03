Kota Ibushi Wants Another Match With Will Ospreay

Kota Ibushi’s NJPW days are over, but he would still like a match against Will Ospreay. Ibushi exited NJPW when is contract expired at the end of last month. He recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, who noted that Ibushi wants a match against Ospray who he last faced in 2020.

“I want to fight Will Ospreay again,” Ibushi said. “He is like me in the past and has some similarities. I wonder how the current Osprey has grown.”

Ospreay is a member of the NJPW roster and lost the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to Kenny Omega.