Kota Ibushi Wants Another Match With Will Ospreay

February 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kota Ibushi Image Credit: NJPW

Kota Ibushi’s NJPW days are over, but he would still like a match against Will Ospreay. Ibushi exited NJPW when is contract expired at the end of last month. He recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, who noted that Ibushi wants a match against Ospray who he last faced in 2020.

“I want to fight Will Ospreay again,” Ibushi said. “He is like me in the past and has some similarities. I wonder how the current Osprey has grown.”

Ospreay is a member of the NJPW roster and lost the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to Kenny Omega.

Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay, Jeremy Thomas

