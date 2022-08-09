wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Says He Wants a Run in AEW
Kota Ibushi has been out of the ring amid problems with NJPW and an injury, but he says he’d like at least one appearance in AEW. The NJPW star has had some well-documented issues with NJPW as he has been out of the ring with a shoulder injury, having taken his issues with NJPW executives public back in May. While things have reportedly calmed between the two sides, Ibushi has yet to return to the ring.
Ibushi was asked on Twitter today by a fan whether he was going to AEW and replied, “At least once.” A fan replied that he was exicted about it, Ibushi suggested that he may be there more than once and suggested that Kenny Omega (his partner in the Golden Lovers) could have an impact on making sure the show was set up right:
“I’m going because there are kind of a lot of AEW expectations, maybe three times. I can’t promise that the card will be set up correctly, but Lovers can.”
There’s no word on whether Ibushi will be returning to the ring anytime soon.
1回くらいは😅
— 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) August 9, 2022
なんかAEW期待多いから行きますね、3回くらいは。そのカードが的確に組まれるかは約束できませんがラバーズはできます。
— 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) August 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger Denies Bruce Prichard’s Claim That He Was Always Leaving WWE for WCW in 1995
- Mark Henry Details Medical Issue That Prevents Him From Returning to the Ring
- Jim Ross Recalls Ron Simmons Winning WCW World Title In 1992, Impact Of Simmons Becoming First Black World Champion
- Windham Rotunda Responds To Claim That Post On Wrestling Was ‘Cryptic’