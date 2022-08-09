Kota Ibushi Says He Wants a Run in AEW

Kota Ibushi has been out of the ring amid problems with NJPW and an injury, but he says he’d like at least one appearance in AEW. The NJPW star has had some well-documented issues with NJPW as he has been out of the ring with a shoulder injury, having taken his issues with NJPW executives public back in May. While things have reportedly calmed between the two sides, Ibushi has yet to return to the ring.

Ibushi was asked on Twitter today by a fan whether he was going to AEW and replied, “At least once.” A fan replied that he was exicted about it, Ibushi suggested that he may be there more than once and suggested that Kenny Omega (his partner in the Golden Lovers) could have an impact on making sure the show was set up right:

“I’m going because there are kind of a lot of AEW expectations, maybe three times. I can’t promise that the card will be set up correctly, but Lovers can.”

There’s no word on whether Ibushi will be returning to the ring anytime soon.

1回くらいは😅 — 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) August 9, 2022