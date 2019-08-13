Kota Ibushi Wants To Compete For IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles At WrestleKingdom 14

NJPW revealed that during a press conference, G1 Climax 29 winner Kota Ibushi said that he wanted to compete for both the IWGP Heavyweight title and the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at WrestleKingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4-5, 2020. At this time, Kazuchika Okada is the heavyweight champion while Tetsuya Naito is the Intercontinental champion. Naito has also expressed interest in holding the heavyweight and intercontinental titles in the past.

Ibushi said: “Of course I accept and will use this contract. But I have one proposal. We have events in the Tokyo Dome on January 4 and 5, but I still have an attachment to the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. How about, if I win the Heavyweight Championship on January 4 and then challenge for the Intercontinental Championship on January 5? Whoever it may be. I will of course defend this right to challenge against KENTA and EVIL who beat me during the G1. That’s it, that’s my suggestion.“