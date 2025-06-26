Kota Ibushi Picks Up Win In AEW Return Match On Dynamite

Kota Ibushi made his official AEW in-ring return on this week’s Dynamite and came out with a win. Wednesday night’s episode saw Ibushi defeat Trent Barrette in his first match for AEW since November of 2023. Ibushi got the win via a Kamigoye.

Ibushi was confronted after the match by Kazuchika Okada, who is set to battle Ibushi on AEW Dynamite next week.

