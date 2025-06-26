wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Picks Up Win In AEW Return Match On Dynamite
June 25, 2025 | Posted by
Kota Ibushi made his official AEW in-ring return on this week’s Dynamite and came out with a win. Wednesday night’s episode saw Ibushi defeat Trent Barrette in his first match for AEW since November of 2023. Ibushi got the win via a Kamigoye.
Ibushi was confronted after the match by Kazuchika Okada, who is set to battle Ibushi on AEW Dynamite next week.
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1938032821563535723
.@Ibushi_Kota HAMMERED @trentylocks!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/VxxI9MJX8S
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2025
NEXT WEEK! @RainmakerXOkada vs @Ibushi_Kota LIVE on #AEWDynamite 300!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/ggsarQ7Zd7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on WWE Night of Champions: Wrestlers Leaving For Saudi Arabia Today
- Kevin Nash On How To Tell the Story For Goldberg vs. Gunther At Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Pat McAfee Explains His Hiatus From WWE TV, Says He Was ‘Getting Exhausted’
- Backstage Update on WWE Night of Champions, Superstars Not Allowed to Address Issue on Raw