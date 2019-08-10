Kota Ibushi Wins A Block of G1 Climax 29

– At tonight’s NJPW G1 Climax 29 Night 17 event, Kota Ibushi defeated Kazuchika Okada in the main event via pinfall. The victory gave him 14 points and puts him as the A-Block winner of the G1 Climax 29 tournament. Below are some short clips of the matchup that were posted on Twitter by user Italo Santana.

While both men finished with 14 points each and 7-2 records, Kota Ibushi beating Okada gave him the tiebreaker to clinch Block A. The loss ends Okada’s chances to become the first IWGP heavyweight champion to win the G1 Climax. Tomorrow’s G1 Climax event will determine the B-Block winner for the eventual finals on Monday morning at the Nippon Budokan. With the win, Ibushi has now won Block A for two years in a row.

Currently, Jay White, Jon Moxley, Tetsuya Naito, and Hirooki Goto are all alive in Block B. They each have 10 points and a 5-3 record in the tournament.