Kota Ibushi Would Go To WWE If He Can Train Stars at Performance Center

Kota Ibushi is open to going to WWE, with the condition that he be able to train stars at the WWE Performance Center. Dark Puroresu Flowsion caught up with the NJPW alumnus and asked him about potentially joining WWE.

According to the account, Ibushi told them that he “would most certainly work with WWE” as long as the company “allowed him to also train & create the next generation of wrestlers at the Performance Center” along with having “some high profile matches.” Ibushi has previously said that he is interested in potentially coming to WWE.

Ibushi is currently a free agent and has reportedly had interest from multiple companies regarding coming on board with them. He is set to face Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 over WrestleMania weekend.