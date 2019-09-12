Koti Ibushi Has A Sprained Ligament In His Ankle But Won’t Need Surgery

In an interview with the official NJPW website, Koti Ibushi revealed that he had a sprained ligament in his ankle but the injury will not require surgery. He suffered the injury during his first match in the G1 tournament, when he attempted a dive onto KENTA. He wrestled the entire tournament on the injury.

Kota Ibushi said: “There isn’t really anything to do but work on rehabbing it. There’s no treatment per se. But I don’t need surgery. It’s a sprained ligament, but there was also some damage done to the bone. Touching the bone hurts, and there’s a ligament underneath there that’s sprained. The ligaments hold the bone in place, so if I relax it, everything just falls apart. You might have seen in the final, my thigh muscles were always bulging; I had to keep it tense the whole time. As of right now, I’m really trying not to move it. I have little jobs to do but no major movement like a match for a couple of weeks so I can focus on getting it better.“