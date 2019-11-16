Kraken Rum Teaming With NXT For WrestleMania Sweepstakes

– WWE is teaming up with Kraken Rum for a new sweepstakes for a chance at WrestleMania 36 tickets. Kraken announced on Friday that they are partnering with WWE for the sweepstakes that runs through December 13th. The full announcement with details, along with promotional images, are below:

The Kraken Rum & WWE Challenge Fans to Take Down the Kraken with Signature Finishing Moves

NXT Superstars and the Anti-Hero Spirit Brand Calls on Fans to Participate in Sweepstakes for a Chance to Win Tickets to WrestleMania

JERSEY CITY, NJ – November 18, 2019 – The Kraken® Black Spiced Rum today announced its most ominous challenge to-date, a high-stakes sweepstakes in partnership with WWE’s third global brand, NXT, challenging fans to tell NXT Superstars what finishing move it would take to bring down the mythical sea beast, The Kraken, for a chance to win a trip to WrestleMania in Tampa, FL on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Launched around NXT TakeOver: WarGames, taking place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL and streaming live on WWE Network on November 23, 2019, this sweepstakes will run from November 11, 2019 through December 13, 2019. During this time, Kraken Rum and NXT Superstars Shayna Baszler, Adam Cole and Pete Dunne invite WWE fans to tell them a finishing move that has the power to defeat the beast, for a chance to win.

For years, The Kraken has remained unseen, roaming the seas and devouring every living being in its path. Now, The Kraken Rum, the anti-hero spirit brand, will unleash the beast. Weighing in at an incomprehensible mass, The Kraken is longer than any skyscraper known and has eight monstrous tentacles, each with the power to crush 80 elephants, with thousands of hooked suckers and a set of drawbridge-like jaws. Its eyes are reminiscent of a Black Hole, consuming those who stare at them into a world of darkness. The challenge now begs the question, what finishing move you would use to take down The Kraken?

Kraken Rum’s partnership with WWE takes fan engagement to the next level by allowing the WWE Universe to immerse themselves into the mythical sea story and connect with their NXT Superstar favorites.

To enter, Kraken Rum tasks adults ages 21 years and older to tell their tale of how they would take down the beast on Instagram or Twitter, tagging @krakenrum with the hashtag #KrakenTakedown. One winner will be chosen by WWE after the sweepstakes closes on December 13 and will receive roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations for two nights, and two tickets for the winner and a guest to WrestleMania.

Inspired by the partnership, Kraken has developed signature cocktails, featuring The Kraken Black Spiced Rum: The Bitter End and The Kirifuda Clutch. To be enjoyed responsibly, of course.

For additional information on The Kraken Black Spiced Rum and full Terms & Conditions of this contest, visit www.Krakentakedown.com.