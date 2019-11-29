wrestling / News
Latest Update on Who Kris Statlander Is Expected To Sign With, Both WWE & AEW Want Her
November 29, 2019
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kris Statlander and WWE were close to a deal with WWE under the impression that she’d be starting up with them in January, but that they had not sent her her contract yet when AEW booked her. AEW wants to sign her as well, and it now looks like she will remain with them.
