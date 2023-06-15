Kris Statlander Weighs In On Athena’s ROH Run, Talks Possible Match

Kris Statlander recently shared her thoughts on Athena’s move to ROH and heel turn, as well as a potential match with her. Statlander was allied with Athena before she was put out of action due to injury, and since then Athena has taken a trip to the dark side and moved to ROH where she is the Women’s Champion. Statlander talked about the situation in a conversation with Bleav in Pro Wrestling, and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Athena’s change in attitude: “I mean, you got to do what you got to do, and whatever she did got her some gold. I’m proud of her for that as much as it’s not the same silly person. I mean, she’s still very silly but very intimidating, more so now than ever, and that’s just a very frightening dynamic for a person to have. But you know what, she won gold that way, and good for her for doing that. I’m very proud of her for getting to the top. Even if she had to not be as nice as she once was. We all go through it. I get it.”

On a possible match with Athena: “I would hope so. I do hope that we get the chance to eventually face each other. I know it’s kind of a difficult position now with us both being champions of different brands. So it’s hard to make that happen, but I do hope that, at some point down the line, we can test that opponent-rivalry chemistry as well as our friendship.”