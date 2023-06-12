Kris Statlander Shares How Being Backstage Helped Her During Recovery

Speaking recently with Busted Open Radio, AEW’s Kris Statlander talked about her backstage presence with the promotion during her recovery hiatus (via Wrestling Inc). Statlander was absent from performing for approximately nine months but maintained a locker room presence during the interim. You can find a highlight and listen to the complete episode below.

On attending shows backstage and how it helped her recover: “I remember after we got the initial news that it was an ACL tear and I had to take the time off, they said … I remember people told me ‘If you want to travel, you were welcome to. We love having you around. You’re more than welcome to be here if you need a break from home.’ I don’t want to say I took advantage of that because I made it once or twice a month that I would show up. It helped remind me that I was still a part of the family, and to check in with the doctors so they could see my progress.”