Kris Statlander on Why It Was ‘Bittersweet’ To Be Jade Cargill’s Final AEW Opponent

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Kris Statlander spoke about why it was ‘bittersweet’ for her to be the last match of Jade Cargill’s AEW run. Statlander beat Cargill to retain the TBS title on an episode of Rampage, with Cargill going to WWE shortly after.

Statlander said: “It was terrifying to try and fill the shoes of such a star, that first night that it happened when I first became the champion. It was so exciting to be back and be part of the roster and an active wrestler again, of course, but there is so much pressure that comes with being a champion, being a worthy champion, and you don’t realize it until you have the belt in your hands. Once the belt is in your hands, the target is on your back and everyone has a much closer eye on you. Being her last match, it felt bittersweet because I felt there was so much more I could have done with her. I feel like we really helped each other a lot and I’m just really proud I got to be the last match. I think it was a very fitting sendoff.“