Kris Statlander Says She ‘Can’t Wait’ For the Best Years Of Her Career

Kris Statlander is out of action right now, but she can’t wait to return and get onto the best of her career. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Sunday to comment on her time away due to injury, having undergone knee surgery at the start of September to fix a torn ACL and lateral .

Statlander wrote:

“Right now, not being able to wrestle, I try to look at what I’ve accomplished. I’m so proud of my work, but I’ve barely even scratched the surface. I’m inspired by everything and everyone and I can’t wait to have the best years of my career when I’m back. I miss it so much.”

There’s no word on when Statlander will be able to return as of yet.