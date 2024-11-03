wrestling / News

Kris Statlander Challenges Mercedes Mone to TBS Title Match at AEW Full Gear

November 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kris Statlander AEW Dynamite 7-31-24 Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Kris Statlander challenged Mercedes Mone to a TBS title match at Full Gear. Statlander noted that she ran through Kamille and planned to do the same to Mone. At this time, the match has yet to be officially added to the card.

