Kris Statlander Challenges Mercedes Mone to TBS Title Match at AEW Full Gear

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Kris Statlander challenged Mercedes Mone to a TBS title match at Full Gear. Statlander noted that she ran through Kamille and planned to do the same to Mone. At this time, the match has yet to be officially added to the card.

Kris Statlander is locked in and ready to prove her worth to TBS Champion Mercedes Moné! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@callmekrisstat | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/27CC04j74C — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2024