Kris Statlander Weighs In On CM Punk’s Return, Hoping For “No Negativity”

In a recent Haus Of Wrestling interview, AEW’s Kris Statlander shared her viewpoint regarding the much-anticipated return of CM Punk to the promotion (per Fightful). Punk’s suspension after a backstage brawl with The Elite resulted in an almost ten-month absence that is scheduled to conclude with the wrestler’s return on AEW Collision this Saturday. Statlander expressed a mildly-cautious optimism regarding CM Punk. You can find a highlight from Statlander and listen to the full podcast below.

On her view of CM Punk returning to the company: “I’ve always had decent interactions with him. If this is going to help us out, then that’s fantastic. I can only hope that with all these announcements going on and this new show starting that we only experience positive outcomes from this. Hopefully no negativity happens. We all get frustrated with our jobs sometimes, and that’s understandable, but I do hope that everything that we do going forward is for the better of AEW, and I think that’s the most important thing.”