Kris Statlander Earns CMLL World Women’s Title Shot On AEW Dynamite
July 31, 2024 | Posted by
Kris Statlander has earned a shot at the CMLL World Women’s Championship by defeating Willow Nightingale on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Statlander pick up the win over Nightingale in an Eliminator Match, scoring a future shot at the title in the process. Statlander picked up the win by hitting Nightingale with a clothesline after wrapping a chain around her arm.
No word as of yet on when the title shot will take place.
Chain… chain…chain… chain held by fools
Kris Statlander gets the win on #AEWDynamite on TBS and gains a shot at the CMLL Women's World Title pic.twitter.com/WcCmlpijTO
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 1, 2024
