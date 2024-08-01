wrestling / News

Kris Statlander Earns CMLL World Women’s Title Shot On AEW Dynamite

July 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kris Statlander AEW Dynamite 7-31-24 Image Credit: AEW

Kris Statlander has earned a shot at the CMLL World Women’s Championship by defeating Willow Nightingale on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Statlander pick up the win over Nightingale in an Eliminator Match, scoring a future shot at the title in the process. Statlander picked up the win by hitting Nightingale with a clothesline after wrapping a chain around her arm.

No word as of yet on when the title shot will take place.

