Kris Statlander Confirms She Suffered a Torn ACL & Lateral Meniscus, Will Undergo Surgery

– As previously reported, AEW star Kris Statlander is dealing with a knee injury, and she shared an update this week on her Instagram account, sharing more details on the nature of her injury. According to Statlander, she suffered a “completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus,” and she will also be undergoing surgery to repair the issue.

Statlander said she doesn’t have a surgery date yet, but she will soon. You can also read the caption for her Instagram post below:

We don’t skip leg days even with a blown out knee. Instagram removed the original so let’s see if I can remember what I wrote. Going slightly off program here but the main focus now is maintaining as much strength as possible to lessen post op atrophy. If you want to yell at me for pushing my self while injured remember it’s free to mind your business. I’m taking extra precautions to make sure I’m stable through all movements, using lighter weights with every rep controlled, making sure I don’t reach any uncomfortable ROM or recreate any pain. Most will take a time like this to lose sight of their goals, and I’m sure I’ll reflect on what could’ve been had I not been injured. But I know my moment in my wrestling career will come, not yet, but soon. I’ll come back stronger than before just like last time. It’s not a setback unless you allow it to be. –

Statlander previously suffered a torn ACL on her other knee in June 2020. She later returned from injury in April 2021.