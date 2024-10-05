Kris Statlander Confronted By Mercedes Mone & Kamille On AEW Rampage

Kris Statlander said she’s returning to who she is on AEW Rampage, only to find herself face-to-face with Mercedes Mone & Kamille. Statlander spoke on Friday’s show and addressed her Chicago Street Fight win against Willow Nightingale at All Out. She said that the match felt like the end of an era and she wanted to return to who she once was.

Suddenly, Statlander was interrupted by Kamille, who walked past here before Mercedes Mone followed. Mone told Statlander to watch Kamille’s match and called her a bitch.