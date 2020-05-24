Kris Statlander Defeats Penelope Ford at AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)

AEW’s resident alien picked up a win at Double or Nothing tonight, as Kris Statlander defeated Penelope Ford after a Big Bang Theory. Ford is a replacement for Britt Baker, who suffered a knee injury this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Baker is expected to give an update on her condition on this week’s episode of the show. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

Even on short notice, @callmekrisstat is putting up a strong fight against @ThePenelopeFord!

Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/Ss6uHJnxKP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020