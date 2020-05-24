wrestling / News
Kris Statlander Defeats Penelope Ford at AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)
AEW’s resident alien picked up a win at Double or Nothing tonight, as Kris Statlander defeated Penelope Ford after a Big Bang Theory. Ford is a replacement for Britt Baker, who suffered a knee injury this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Baker is expected to give an update on her condition on this week’s episode of the show. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Even on short notice, @callmekrisstat is putting up a strong fight against @ThePenelopeFord!
Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
Boops for all 👽 @callmekrisstat #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/fF5HfdMCqq
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
Relentless @callmekrisstat 🛸 #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/tYtCRCY3NP
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
People of the Earth, can you hear @callmekrisstat! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/ScN4KHEE2H
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
