Kris Statlander Defeats Penelope Ford at AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)

May 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Kris Statlander Penelope Ford

AEW’s resident alien picked up a win at Double or Nothing tonight, as Kris Statlander defeated Penelope Ford after a Big Bang Theory. Ford is a replacement for Britt Baker, who suffered a knee injury this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Baker is expected to give an update on her condition on this week’s episode of the show. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

AEW Double or Nothing, Kris Statlander, Penelope Ford, Joseph Lee

