Kris Statlander Explains Her Adoration of Orange Cassidy

– During a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, AEW star Kris Statlander explained why she owes a lot to Orange Cassidy. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I will forever, when you asked me before [about] people that inspire me, I owe so much to Orange Cassidy. I know it’s not great for me to say that after I kind of turned on him and I punched him in the face, but I have a lot of regrets for doing that. He’s someone that so many people rely on. People may hate him, but I will always adore him as a person, as a wrestler. My experience with wrestling would be nowhere near as great as it was if Orange Cassidy wasn’t part of it.”

Kris Statlander picked up a huge win on last night’s Fright Night edition of AEW Dynamite, beating Kamille in a singles bout.