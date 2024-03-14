Kris Statlander Explains Why She Didn’t Save Willow Nightingale on AEW Dynamite

At the end of last night’s AEW Dynamite main event, Willow Nightingale was attacked by Julia Hart and Skye Blue after her win. Her friend Kris Statlander did not make the save, but Mercedes Mone did. In an AEW digital exclusive, Stokely Hathaway claimed Statlander was attacked by Hart and Blue backstage, which she confirmed.

She said: “I was watching your match, and those two gremlins attacked me from behind, and they made me break my promise to you, saying I would always be there for you, and I couldn’t be there tonight. We’re gonna get our revenge. I’m gonna get my revenge. Julia, Skye, this is the end.”