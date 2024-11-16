Kris Statlander, FTR and More To Speak on Tonight’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced several of its stars will be on hand to speak on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. This includes Kris Statlander, Roderick Strong, FTR and The Conglomeration. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Full Gear Contender Series Match: La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush and Mortos) vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW Women’s World Championship No DQ Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Anna Jay

* Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Johnny TV vs. Daniel Garcia

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Komander

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Bulk Bronson

* We’ll hear from The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero, & Tomohiro Ishii)

* FTR to speak

* Kris Statlander to speak

* We’ll hear from Roderick Strong