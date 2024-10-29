wrestling / News
Kris Statlander Weighs In On Her Goals, Hopes To Become Champion Again
Kris Statlander recently named some of her goals in her career, with another title reign among them. The AEW star spoke with Youngstown Studio for a new interview and was asked about some short-term and long-term goals for her career.
“I’d say as far as long-term goals, hopefully no other major injuries is the best I can ask for,” Statlander said (per Fightful). “Short-term, I would love to be a champion again, maybe work one of these New Japan shows that come around. I think those are some, not tall tasks, but in the realm of possibility of things that could be done. I don’t want to say I’m not a goal-oriented person, but everything changes on a day-to-day basis, in wrestling, in life, no matter what.”
She continued, “So I’m just grateful to be able to do what I can every day, make the most of everything that I can, and when opportunities arise, I’m going to do what I can to make the most of it, so whether things happen or whether things come to me, I will accept it graciously and do the best with it that I can.”
Statlander will battle Kamille on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
More Trending Stories
- AJ Styles Says He Made Decision Not To Go Into TNA Hall Of Fame, Not WWE
- Latest On The Rock’s Potential WWE Appearances, When Bad Blood Was Set
- Shelton Benjamin Recalls Shoot Wrestling Daniel Puder, Vince McMahon Yelling At Him Over It
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why WWE Didn’t Announce His Final Match In Advance