Kris Statlander Weighs In On Her Goals, Hopes To Become Champion Again

Kris Statlander recently named some of her goals in her career, with another title reign among them. The AEW star spoke with Youngstown Studio for a new interview and was asked about some short-term and long-term goals for her career.

“I’d say as far as long-term goals, hopefully no other major injuries is the best I can ask for,” Statlander said (per Fightful). “Short-term, I would love to be a champion again, maybe work one of these New Japan shows that come around. I think those are some, not tall tasks, but in the realm of possibility of things that could be done. I don’t want to say I’m not a goal-oriented person, but everything changes on a day-to-day basis, in wrestling, in life, no matter what.”

She continued, “So I’m just grateful to be able to do what I can every day, make the most of everything that I can, and when opportunities arise, I’m going to do what I can to make the most of it, so whether things happen or whether things come to me, I will accept it graciously and do the best with it that I can.”

Statlander will battle Kamille on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.