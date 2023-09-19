Kris Statlander On Jade Cargill’s Future, Fans Focusing on AEW Backstage Rumors

Kris Statlander recently shared her thoughts on Jade Cargill’s post-AEW future, fans paying too much attention to backstage reports and more. The AEW TBS Champion spoke with Newsday ahead of tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam and you can see some highlights below:

On returning her home area as the TBS Champion: “It’s a very surreal experience. But, at the end of the day, it is what I’ve wanted to do. It’s my job. And I can’t think too much about it, because it’s just a little too insane to understand.”

On Jade Cargill: “Me being the second-ever TBS title (holder) means nothing without Jade having her undefeated streak and being an unstoppable monster. Whatever she chooses to do, I know that she’s going to do great at it. And she’s going to be a star, no matter what.”

On the younger people in the AEW locker room not taking advice from veterans: “[Some wrestlers from my generation] don’t always see that sometimes people are just trying to help. Sometimes with us being younger and stupid… they don’t always make the best decisions. Everybody’s going to have their own way to go about these things. For me, personally, I will welcome any advice from anyone that takes the time out of their day to help me out.”

On fans focusing on backstage rumors: “No matter what is going on backstage, or what people think is going on backstage, or any sort of rumor going on, my personal goal… is to make sure that at the end of the day, I do what I can to put on a great show. And that’s all that I can do. And I wish people that like to feed into any sort of drama or rumors could just kind of look at wrestling at a surface level and just feel like this is entertainment… I wish that some people would just not care so much about other stuff that doesn’t matter when it comes to the overall product.”