Kris Statlander on How She’s Learned From Orange Cassidy

– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard, AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander discussed what she’s learned from friend and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“I’ve learned so much from him, he’s been a mentor and a friend to me pretty much my entire career with AEW and I think what he really instilled in me is that — Obviously you want to win your match, and you want to continue be the champion, nobody really wants to lose. But, take it as an opportunity to bring the best out of your opponent and try to elevate them to see if they are ready to be a champion or not. Every match that I have, it’s not just for me, it’s about pushing people to see if they’re ready for the spot that I’m in.”

At tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2023 show, Kris Statlander defends her title against Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Meanwhile, Orange Cassidy defends his title against Jon Moxley. The event is being held at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.