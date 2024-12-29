– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, AEW star Kris Statlander discussed her career, her acclaimed match with Mercedes Mone, a potential women’s Continental Classic tournament, and more. Below are some highlights:

On her Full Gear match with Mercedes Mone: “I mean, I think we kind of really played to each other’s strengths in a way, and it’s hard to always find someone that you can wrestle that will do that and will compliment that for you. And I think that’s kind of what made the match so special, is that we really showcased who we are against each other. There’s a lot of really great things about that match and I’m so honored to have been the one to put on that performance. But yeah, I think it’s as simple as that.”

Statlander on her dream scenario for AEW All In Texas: “Oh, a type of match. I would probably do some sort of like street fight hardcore thing because there’s just so much more fun things that you can do where there’s extra weapons involved. I guess even making it, screw it, make it a Blood and Guts type deal. I could not pick opponents because there’s so many girls that, you know, bring it when we do hardcore stuff. That would probably be dream scenario. And for a band, I don’t want to say because there may potentially be something in the works with a band I’m very fond of in the future. Smaller band, but one of my favorites and I don’t want to spoil it in case it comes true.”

Kris Statlander on a potential AEW Women’s Continental Classic tournament: “Why would I not want more opportunities as a woman on the women’s roster? I would love anything, anything really. The Continental Classic is something, we have something we haven’t had before. We haven’t had a Battle Royal in quite a long time. More tournaments, more Gauntlets, anything. Anytime the women get a chance to really step up and show out, we always exceed expectations, and I just want to be a part of everything that you could possibly be a part of.”

Statlander lost her rematch against Mercedes Mone at last night’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event. It was held at the Additional Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida and broadcast live on pay-per-view.