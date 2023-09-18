Kris Statlander On Why Her Match With Jade Cargill Was Special

In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), Kris Statlander spoke about why she thinks her match with Jade Cargill from last Friday night’s AEW Rampage was special. It’s believed that this is Cargill’s final match with AEW, as she is expected to go to WWE.

Statlander said: “I’m glad the match finally happened. It’s something that I’ve been wanting for a while. There has been a lot of discourse about me not being a true champion, that it wasn’t a true open challenge that Mark put out. I feel there is a lot to prove, and we’re going to prove in this match. It’s not just about me, it’s about her also. It’s a special thing. It’s a very special match. It’s something we both wanted and a lot of people wanted to see. Going into it, we both had something to prove and it helps raise the stakes a little more. If you missed it, you should watch it.”