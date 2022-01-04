Kris Statlander on Dealing With Negative Thoughts During Her Injury Layoff

– Speaking to Chris Denker for Into The Danger Zone, AEW star Kris Statlander discussed having her knee surgery delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Statlander suffered an ACL tear in 2020 that put her on the shelf until her return in March 2021. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kris Statlander on her feelings during her injury layoff: “A lot of negative thoughts. I’m a bit of a psycho and one of the first things that I was thinking was, ‘how am I going to workout now?’ Not even ‘how am I going to get back to wrestling?’ It was during COVID, it was the very height of COVID, and it was like, ‘How am I going to get help? How am I going to do anything?’ It was such a nightmare. Usually, it’s like, go in, get the MRI, get surgery right away. It took almost two months for me to get my surgery. It was a nightmare and so frustrating, the whole process of it, on top of being stuck in the house because of COVID. You can’t go out and do anything. It was a very dark time for me. There was like four months straight where I cried every single day like, ‘what am I even doing this for? What is happening?’ Then I got to come back and I go, ‘I’m good.’ It was a struggle. I would never wish that upon anybody.”

On facing Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Championship: “It is so much fun. It doesn’t ever feel like, in my experience, a competition with anybody else. We’re all doing our best and trying to put out the best product we can. It’s not to not have that competition with it. You have people there and you evolve through the greater good. It’s a good thing. We’re all just doing it for the better of everything else.”