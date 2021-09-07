Kris Statlander on Wanting to Learn From CM Punk in AEW

– During a recent edition of Women’s Wrestling Talk ahead of AEW All Out, Kris Statlander discussed her AEW career, her title match against Britt Baker, CM Punk debuting in AEW, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Statlander on preparing for the match with Britt Baker: “I don’t really know how to specifically prepare for it. Besides, I know that I’ve beaten her before, a while ago, in a one-on-one match. And that was the last time she and I were ever one-on-one in a ring. So, if the odds are in my favor, it could happen again. But she’s a new Britt,” Kris said.

On what she wants to do as champion: “When I become the champion, I don’t think the locker room really needs any differences or changes. I think I just want to defend my belt more than most people have in the past. It was always very, like, slow, like, once a month maybe. And I want to be the champion that’s defending it every single week. I want to give that title purpose, I want to show why I’m the champion week in and week out. That’s my one thing that I would do.”

Her thoughts on CM Punk’s AEW: “I was there for it. I think it was never really 100% confirmed until it was there. And we all knew that it was happening, like, we all knew it, just no one officially was like, ‘Oh, CM Punk is coming.’ But we are all like, we know it’s gonna happen.”

On wanting to learn from CM Punk: “I would definitely want to learn from him. I’m always willing to learn from any and everybody. And people have all had their own experiences with their own careers that you can always take something from.”