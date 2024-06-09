UPDATED: Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Mariah May Named For Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament

UPDATE: Later on in the show, Toni Storm demanded that Mariah May also be entered into the tournament.

Original: On tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Kris Statlander was announced as the first participant for the Owen Hart Cup tournament. The winner of the tournament will get a World Women’s title shot at All In. Later in the show, Statlander’s former friend Willow Nightingale also declared for the tournament. Nightingale won last year’s tournament.

The men’s division is also having a tournament, with Bryan Danielson declaring himself this past Wednesday. The winner of that gets an AEW World title shot at the same event.