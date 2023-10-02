wrestling / News
Kris Statlander Pins Julia Hart, Retains TBS Title At AEW WrestleDream
Julia Hart was unable to take down Kris Statlander, with the latter retaining her TBS Championship at AEW WrestleDream. Statlander pinned Hart with a Sunday Night Fever to successfully defend her championship. You can see highlights from the match below.
Statlander won the championship at AEW Double or Nothing against Jade Cargill, and her title reign now stands at 127 days. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.
Does the "House Always Win"?
Tonight, we find out as Julia Hart looks to capture the TBS Title!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@callmekrisstat | @TheJuliaHart pic.twitter.com/EJcGWb1sO5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Can Kris Statlander leave the @ClimateArena still crowned the TBS Champion?
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@callmekrisstat | @TheJuliaHart pic.twitter.com/kv1tveqYmW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Absolute strength on display by the TBS Champion Kris Statlander.
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@callmekrisstat | @TheJuliaHart pic.twitter.com/i4QbxCAJeF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Julia Hart takes full advantage of a momentary distraction on the outside!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@callmekrisstat | @TheJuliaHart pic.twitter.com/hhYFEREPp2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
The mist attack backfires on Julia Hart!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@callmekrisstat | @TheJuliaHart pic.twitter.com/ulq9ZD2gMu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023