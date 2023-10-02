Kris Statlander Pins Julia Hart, Retains TBS Title At AEW WrestleDream

Julia Hart was unable to take down Kris Statlander, with the latter retaining her TBS Championship at AEW WrestleDream. Statlander pinned Hart with a Sunday Night Fever to successfully defend her championship. You can see highlights from the match below.

Statlander won the championship at AEW Double or Nothing against Jade Cargill, and her title reign now stands at 127 days. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.