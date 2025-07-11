Kris Statlander Weighs In On Possibility Of All-Women’s Show In AEW

Kris Statlander recently shared her thoughts on the potential for AEW doing an all-women’s show. WWE presents its second Evolution event this weekend while AEW is holding All In: Texas and Statlander made an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, where she was asked about the possibility of an all-women’s event in AEW and if the locker room is pushing for it.

“I don’t know,” Statlander said (per Fightful). “I think anything is a good option. More wrestling is always great, having the amount of wrestling that we do have right now is wonderful. Getting to showcase as many of the amazing talent that we have, men and women, is awesome.”

She continued, “I am not a person who, you know, tries to lead the charge on many things. I kind of just see where things go because you never know where anything can go. Everything in life is unpredictable. I think we could all hope for all the girls that work so hard being showcased more and maybe get to something like that but, everything comes with the time, everything has its plan and you know, it is what it is.”

Statlander last competed in Pro-Wrestling: EVE on July 4th where she defeated Anita Vaughan to capture the promotion’s International Championship.