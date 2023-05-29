Kris Statlander On a Possible Rematch With Jade Cargill, Goals For Her TBS Title Reign

Kris Statlander won the TBS Title at AEW Double or Nothing, and she spoke after the show about a possible rematch with Jade Cargill and her goals for her title reign. Statlander spoke during the post-show media scrum and talked about her recovery process and more. You can see some highlights below:

On the process of her recovery: “I would say the timetable went about as expected. I think a lot of people were — I had mentioned that it was six to eight months of recovery, but people were forgetting that it was six to eight months post-op. But it’s a very long process, it takes a long time for these injuries to heal, but it gives you a lot of time to mentally prepare to come back and do something as crazy as this. So a lot of ups and downs on a recovery like this, a lot of self-doubt. But then sometimes you get moments like this, nights like tonight, and it makes it all worth it.”

On her goals for her title reign: “I would say, aim for the stars and hopefully I could have a reign as long as [Cargill’s]. And if that doesn’t happen, I just want it to be fulfilling not just for me, but for the company, for the fans. I want everything I do to mean something. And it’s — I don’t wanna say it’s been a long time coming, but I had to blow out two knees to get here. And a lot of times in recovering from injuries like that and just seeing a lot of people thinking that ACL tears are a death sentence to a career. But knowing that they aren’t anymore, it — it gets to you. And you know, I’ve said ‘a lot of self-doubt’ a lot of times, but I’m going to prove not only to everyone that I do deserve to be a champion, but I’m going to also take the time to prove to myself that I deserve to be one.”

On if she’s open to an immediate rematch with Cargill: “I would be fine with either. Considering I kinda just had my shot tonight, even though it was her second match. But she put the challenge out, and I was the one ready to answer it, and overcame it. If she wants the rematch right away, I’m back, better than ever, ready to go. If she wants to take some time off and regroup, also acceptable. I am all for everybody and anybody coming up and getting a shot at the title whenever they’re ready.”

