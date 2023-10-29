Kris Statlander Praises the Star Power of Jade Cargill

– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, AEW star and TBS Champion Kris Statlander discussed the star power of her former rival, Jade Cargill. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“No one will be able to top her with that, I commend her so much. She always brought such a star power to everything that she did not just her big pay-per-view matches or her big title defenses but even just her backstage promos and stuff. You can’t not acknowledge that she is a star, she is.”

Kris Statlander beat the previously undefeated Jade Cargill earlier in May at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 to capture the TBS Championship. She later defeated Cargill on Rampage last month in Cargill’s last match in AEW. Cargill later signed with WWE.